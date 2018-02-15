NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
‘Sweating'

Awkward: Selena Gomez Admits She Once Had A Crush On Barney The Dinosaur!

February 15, 2018 16:34PM

Both she and costar Demi Lovato had a thing for the guy inside the costume.

Way before Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez had a crush on someone a little bit more colorful: Barney the Dinosaur!  The “Wolves” singer confessed her feelings about the purple dinosaur, or better yet the guy playing him inside the costume, during a recent interview.  Click through for all the details! 

Awkward: Selena Gomez Admits She Once Had A Crush On Barney The Dinosaur!

Back to intro
1/6
Before Selena became a global superstar, she starred on the children’s series Barney & Friends beginning when she was 10 years old.
In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, she spoke about how she had a crush on the guy inside the costume who was playing the friendly purple dinosaur.  
“He was [hot]. Very much so,” she confessed.  She also spoke about how fellow cast member Demi Lovato admitted that he was pretty fine.    
So what made the guy inside the costume that appealing to them way back in the day?  Turns out, he was extremely in shape. “You have to be very fit to do that because it’s 50 pounds of costumes. So he’d take it off and he’d have his muscles and he’s sweating and we’re like, ‘Okay, we are children,’ but it was great,” she explained.
A lot of different Barney’s came and went on that show, but this particular one Selena remembers vividly.  “the one we got was pretty great.” she admitted.
What are your thoughts on Selena’s childhood crush?  Sound off in the comments!  

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS