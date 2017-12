She’s spending the final days of 2017 catching some rays with her besties in Cabo, one of which is L.A. socialite Raquelle Stevens, who posted a super cute photo of all of them on the beach Friday.

She captioned the photo "Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories,” as all four girls looked stunning in their bathing suits as they all pointed fingers to the sky with a big smile on their faces.

This isn’t the first time Raquelle has shared a photo on her social media with her bestie Selena. She recently attended the American Music Awards, where she gave props to the “Wolves” singer and her team on a great performance that night.

This vacation comes at just the right time for Selena, as reports have come out that her mother Mandy and Justin's mother Pattie Mallette are going head to head with one another over their son and daughter getting back together.

Whereas Pattie seems to be more on board with the relationship, Mandy is less enthused, telling Life & Style magazine that she “wants Selena to move on from Justin,” and that she still has trust issues with him.

Maybe this trip is just what Selena needed to reboot and head into 2018 with her friends in a happy setting before heading back to Justin and the problems that come with them being back together.