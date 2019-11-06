Selena Gomez is declaring peace. The singer, 27, re-followed Bella Hadid on Instagram three months after the model spilt from her ex-boyfriend,The Weeknd for the second time.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Selena Gomez is declaring peace. The singer, 27, re-followed Bella Hadid on Instagram three months after the model spilt from her ex-boyfriend,The Weeknd for the second time.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!