After celebrating her wedding in a stunning Alexander McQueen princess gown and over $3 million worth of jewelry, the tennis champion dressed down for her flight out of New Orleans, which is where the wedding was held. The 36-year-old kept it casual in a matching grey jacket and leggings, which she accessorized with a black cap and shades.

Reddit co-founder Alexis held on to their daughter, who was born in September, and is already getting bigger each day . She is also a superstar, after being was featured in the couple's wedding photos for Vogue magazine.

Baby Alexis is already a daddy's girl. Serena previously wrote on social media, “I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I’m going to explode."

Serena and Alexis began dating in 2015, before getting engaged in December the following year.

It's unclear where they are heading to celebrate their union, but based on how stunning their wedding was, it's going to grand!