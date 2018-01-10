OMG
Serena Williams Relives Frightening Medical Crisis She Experienced Following Alexis' Birth
The 36-year-old says 'everything went bad.'
Serena Williams may have been posting snapback pictures of herself just weeks after giving birth to her first child, Alexis, but she revealed this week that the aftermath of her pregnancy did not go as easily as perceived by fans. In fact, the tennis champion faced a horrifying medical crisis after her daughter was born, and “everything went bad.”
