In the tape, the Love and Hip Hop reality star is seen completely nude, and with those six pack abs, it's no surprise he started trending on Twitter!

The reactions to the footage caused reactions across Twitter which resulted in the hash tag #Safaree trending across social media platforms.

Ironically, the leak happened hours prior to the release of his new single with Sean Kingston.

Meanwhile, he previously spoke about his split from Nicki. As fans know, he definitely has not stopped dating, as he has been in a relationship with Nikki Mudarris and Star Divine.

He continued, "I just got to the point where the respect wasn't there. Everyone around her works for her, you know? So it got to the point where it was like, I'm your man. I'm who you go to sleep with every night. I'm who you wake up with every morning. And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man."