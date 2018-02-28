Sexiest Celebrities Over 40-Years-Old In Their Bikinis — Revealed In 15 Clicks!

Bethenny Frankel looks amazing and she knows it! Her tips on staying slim? "Balance big meals with small meals, sugary meals with protein and vegetables, rich choices with lean choices," she previously told Good Morning America.

Grrr! Sofia Vergara is a vixen at age 45. It doesn't hurt that she is married to hunk Joe Manganiello either.

Tyra Banks made sure to smize during this photo shoot. How crazy is it that she is 44-years-old?!

Fergalicious! The 42-year-old makes sure her body stays vicious and Fergie was a sight for sore eyes in this black two piece.

Gabrielle Union really never gets it wrong, and showed off a new look with these fresh braids.

Slay, girl, slay!

Courtney Cox had her abs out in this black bikini, and at 53-years-old, she is absolute goals!

Halle Berry will forever be a dimepiece, and she showed she's still got it while out with her family.

Cameron Diaz will always be goals! The 45-year-old continues to amaze fans with her fit physique.

Okay, Cindy! Crawford recently spoke about aging, and said, “I wish I could say it was easy,” in her new book, Becoming. Well, she makes it look like it is!

Jennifer Lopez never gets it wrong, and if we could all look like her at the age of 48, we would be so lucky.

Heather Graham kept it sexy in all blue. And yes, she is 48-years-old! #Goals.

Sharon Stone was certainly not basic in this beach gear.

Gwyneth Paltrow made it clear why it was probably very hard for Chris Martin to let her go in this two piece.

Jennifer Aniston looks good with or without a partner!