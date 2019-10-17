trending in HEALTH
Lilly Ghalichi is feeling better after undergoing surgery to repair her ruptured implant. She shared a photo of her ripped implant on October 16, days after she was admitted to the hopsital.
I’ve been MIA because I had surgery on Friday. This is an actual photo of my ruptured implant that was inside of me. Getting breast implants is a life long decision- you will likely need more surgeries and have complications, so I hope any girl considering them reads this and reconsiders to makes sure it’s really what she wants. Don’t get me wrong, I love how my boobs make me feel more womanly, and in some sense more beautiful- but if I could go back in time, after all the problems I’ve had, I wouldn’t have gotten them. I’m ok and healing well, I had an amazing Dr and didn’t explant but instead replaced the 1 because after years of having implants explant seems so scary to me right now- I’m not sure if I’ll be left disfigured without them. I share my story only because I know millions of young women look at me and others with implants thinking they need them too, so I just want all the women in that position to know things aren’t as perfect as they seem, and implants come with real risks.
