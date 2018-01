The Big Little Lies actress shared multiple pictures from her date night with her professional beau, including this pic of the couple at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France.

The snaps didn’t end there as she shared this sweet kissing photo of the twosome in the “City of Love.”

And when the two weren’t snapping aw-worthy pics together, Shailene was sneaking photos of her boyfriend as he took a nap, following the Valentino show. “we done,” the actress captioned the sleeping pic.

Shailene and Ben reportedly met in Fiji last year, when she was filming Adrift.

In October 2017, the actress was spotted cheering on her beau, and smooching the rugby star , at one of his matches.