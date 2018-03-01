Men Only
Shania Twain & Other Female Artists Get Snubbed By The 2018 Academy Of Country Music Award Nominations
Not a single woman is nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category.
The 2018 Academy of Country Music Award nominations were revealed this morning, and although some of the big nominees include female powerhouses like Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, not a single woman was able to score a nod for Entertainer of the Year. And they completely left out Shania Twain, who made a big comeback last year. Social media took notice and weren’t thrilled about the results in the male-dominated category. Click through for all the details.
