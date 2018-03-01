NEWS
Men Only

Shania Twain & Other Female Artists Get Snubbed By The 2018 Academy Of Country Music Award Nominations

March 1, 2018 13:59PM

Not a single woman is nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category.

The 2018 Academy of Country Music Award nominations were revealed this morning, and although some of the big nominees include female powerhouses like Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, not a single woman was able to score a nod for Entertainer of the Year. And they completely left out Shania Twain, who made a big comeback last year. Social media took notice and weren’t thrilled about the results in the male-dominated category. Click through for all the details.  

Men dominated the list of most nominated, as Chris Stapleton leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Thomas Rhett with six, and Keith Urban with five. 
Chris and Keith are nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan. Not a single female artist got a nomination, and social media went in on the Academy’s decision.
"Oh only men again?!?!” someone wrote. Another person chimed in, "No WOMEN?? And "closed boy´s club" was another tweet shared regarding the Academy’s Entertainer of the Year nominees.
It's similar to the 2018 Grammys, when all of the primary categories (Record, Album, and Song of the Year) only had one female nominee, Lorde, and she lost.
Some were also quick to point out how country music legend Shania Twain didn’t get an EOTY nod—or any at all—after coming back from a fifteen-year hiatus. "The queen of country returns with a fantastic album after a 15 year hiatus, debuts at no.1 in multiple countries around the world and announces a massive sell out tour yet you choose to ignore her. Shania Twain sweetie, the real entertainer of the year, I’m so sorry,” one user said.
It wasn’t all bad news for women at the ACM’s this year, though, because Miranda Lambert, who was nominated for EOTY at last year’s ceremony, picked up four nods for herself this year. She has collected 29 ACM awards since emerging on the scene in 2003. Newcomer Maren Morris picked up four for herself as well. The ceremony airs on April 15 and will be hosted by Reba McEntire.
