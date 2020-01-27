trending in NEWS
Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school. And amazing mother of 3 children. Our greatest sympathies go out to @sinatrabigband and his family. The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family... 🙏🏻
Christmas Eve @marinerschurch ❤️
Matt had a little help from his youngest daughter promoting the Jan. 26th Sinatra Tribute show at the @breaimprov!! Tickets sold out at the last show, so be sure to click the ticket link in our bio to get yours now! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #breaimprov #sinatrabigband #franksinatra #sinatra #music #classy #classic #jazz #MovesLikeMauser #jazzmusic #bigband #singer #musicvenue #olblueeyes #flymetothemoon #myway #nyny #loveandmarriage #love #brea #ratpack #vegas #lasvegas #liveshow #gift
With heavy hearts, the Sinatra Big Band announces the sudden loss of #ChristinaMauser, Frank Sinatra Tribute Singer Matt Mauser’s wife. Christina played a big role behind the scenes of the Sinatra Big Band, and will be deeply missed. The performance schedule has been postponed for now, and updates about the shows will be posted at a later date. The Sinatra Big Band and their families appreciate your love and support. Thank you.
- Kobe Bryant
- Shannon Beador
