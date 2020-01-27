trending in NEWS

Orange County girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was identified on January 26 as one of the nine victims killed in the helicopter crash that occurred just a day prior. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those who perished in the accident. Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador shared a deep and personal connection to Christina, 38, and shared a special tribute to her on Instagram.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation