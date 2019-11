Photo credit: Instagram

The upcoming reunion will be new castmember's first one and she shared a plethora of snaps from set. "What an amazing ride this has been! Season 14 is a wrap, we laughed, we cried, we even made out a little😂 I wouldn’t of wanted to do it with anyone else, thanks ladies (and Andy,) it’s been the ride of my life," the 41-year-old captioned them.