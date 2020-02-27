Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Barbara’s bookkeeper then wired the money and didn’t realize it was a phishing scam until she followed up with the real assistant’s email address. “The money was wired to the scammer yesterday and my bookkeeper copied my assistant, who was shocked to see her name on the correspondence,” the Shark Tank host revealed. “The detail that no one caught was that my assistant’s email address was misspelled by one letter, making it the fake email address set up by the scammers.”