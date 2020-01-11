Sharon Osbourne is clarifying her statement. The Talk host, 67, revealed that the story she told on the game show, Would I Lie to You? about forcing an assistant into a burning building before firing him was actually embellished.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Sharon Osbourne is clarifying her statement. The Talk host, 67, revealed that the story she told on the game show, Would I Lie to You? about forcing an assistant into a burning building before firing him was actually embellished.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!