Photo credit: MEGA

During the Friday, January 10 episode of The Talk, Sharon explained that she didn’t actually fire the employee shortly after he saved her family’s artwork collection from a house fire. “I told a true story about a fire I had in my house,” the talk show host explained to her cohosts while describing how she tolds personal assistant to save her paintings from the burning house at the time. “He went in he got the painting out. And then, just to be precocious, I said at the end of this little thing I was doing, ‘Oh, and then I fired him.’” She added, “It was a joke because I was on a comedy show.”