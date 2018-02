The former Lizzie McGuire star took to her Instagram on Tuesday to post a pic of herself baring a shocking resemblance to Sharon, who was killed by Charles Manson’s cult in 1969.

She captioned it, “Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie. She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor.”

People magazine caught up with Debra , who was 16 at the time of her sister’s murder, and she was none too pleased about this new project. In fact, she said, “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

And even despite Hilary’s massive fame and appeal (and the shocking resemblance), Debra wasn’t here for any of it. “It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it – it’s just tasteless.”

She also railed against the film’s premise, which includes Sharon having a premonition that she and former boyfriend Jay Sebring’s throats would be slit. Though, that was similar to what actually happened, Debra slammed that as well: “I know for a fact she did not have a premonition—awake or in a dream—that she and Jay would have their throat cut,” she says. “I checked with all of her living friends. None of her friends had any knowledge of this. Tacky, tacky, tacky.”

Debra was even more upset about this because she owns the rights to Sharon’s image, concluding “It would have been nice if someone had contacted me.”