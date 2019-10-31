Photo credit: Shutterstock

As for the comments, fans didn’t hold back their opinions. "Wait. So you literally just had her and you’re more worried about clubbing with Drake? Wooow," one fan wrote. Another added, “Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there sweety! #selfish."