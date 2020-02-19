trending in STYLE

Motherhood looks good on Shay Mitchell! The Pretty Little Liars alum was spotted outside of Buzzfeed in New York, and she showed off her toned core. Shay, 32, and her boyfriend Canadian actor Matte Babel welcomed baby girl Atlas in the Fall of 2019.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation