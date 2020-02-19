Motherhood looks good on Shay Mitchell! The Pretty Little Liars alum was spotted outside of Buzzfeed in New York, and she showed off her toned core. Shay, 32, and her boyfriend Canadian actor Matte Babel welcomed baby girl Atlas in the Fall of 2019.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Motherhood looks good on Shay Mitchell! The Pretty Little Liars alum was spotted outside of Buzzfeed in New York, and she showed off her toned core. Shay, 32, and her boyfriend Canadian actor Matte Babel welcomed baby girl Atlas in the Fall of 2019.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!