Photo credit: INSTARImages

Shay announced that she was pregnant in June 2019 . She revealed the news in a sexy topless picture that showed off her baby bump, captioned “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?" Shay had previously suffered a miscarriage and shared the sad news with her fans on New Year’s Day 2019. "We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity. Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting," she wrote on Instagram at the time.