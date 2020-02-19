Shemar Moore’s mother Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore has died. She was 76. The S.W.A.T. star, 49, broke the news in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, February 19.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Shemar Moore’s mother Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore has died. She was 76. The S.W.A.T. star, 49, broke the news in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, February 19.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!