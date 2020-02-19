Photo credit: Shutterstock

Soon after, Shemar leaned over and grabbed a photo of his mother and faced it towards the camera. “My mom Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore passed away,” the actor said. “I know. Trust me. I know. My partner in crime. My mother, she’s gone. This is not a game. This is my whole life. This is everything I’ve ever known. I stay stunned. I am heartbroken. My Bonnie to my Clyde. Everything I’ve ever known. Everything I’ve ever worked hard for. Mommy here comes that man.”