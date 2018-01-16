Here's Why Shep Rose & His 'RelationShep' Winner Bella Clark Have Already Split!

Shep Rose and Bella Clark are no more! On Monday night’s finale of RelationShep, Shep’s very own Southern Charm spin-off dating show, the Charleston native chose Bella as his final lady — despite the fact that she didn’t even make it to his final two! Bella left the show earlier in the season to return to her job in New York City, but Shep could never get her out of his head. He even flew to NYC on the finale to win her back! But it seems the romantic gesture wasn’t enough to make their long-distance romance last. Click through to find out why Shep and Bella split!