Must-See Photos! 10 Times Celebs Made Shocking Body Transformations For Movie Roles!

Chris Pratt looked absolutely amazing in Jurassic World, but the actor, who worked with a trainer six days a week to prepare for the film, didn't always have muscles bulging through his shirts. "Three or four hours a day of just consistent, ass-kicking hard work," he told Men's Fitness. Duffy Gaver, who also trained Chris Hemsworth for Thor, created Pratt’s Jurassic World workout. "He'd lift weights four or five times a week for an hour at a time. For the first few months it was mainly traditional bodybuilding sessions to add size, targeting specific muscle groups on separate days," the trainer explained.

To prepare for his role in Magic Mike, Channing Tatum had to work hard. "Truthfully, this is how I approach my workout," the actor told British GQ. "I want to be the best athlete I can possibly be." Tatum worked with long-time trainer Arin Babaian. “There were some beautiful rolling hills and great biking trails, so we got road and mountain bicycles. In the morning we would take the road bikes out for about a 20-mile ride, then later in the day, after dinner, we would take the mountain bikes out on the trails on some intense trips through the woods,” Arin explained. “Channing got a deluxe trailer decked out with amazing fitness gear, a full gym. Whether we did it in the morning before he started filming, or at the end of the night, we always got a workout in," the trainer continued. "I have to say, as hard as we trained before the rehearsals for Magic Mike started, the guys never sweated as hard during their workouts as they did on the dance floor,” he laughed.

Emily Blunt followed a rigorous fitness routine to get her body in shape for The Adjustment Bureau, training for almost four hours each day in the month that led up to filming. "I looked like an aerobics teacher. My shoulders puffed out, my back looked like there was a barrel of snakes in it and I had an eight-pack," she said. Benoit-Swan Pouffer, the film's choreographer, told Dance Magazine that he got Emily in shape by putting her through a "boot-camp-style workout that included cardio, sculpting exercises, and resistance work — all designed to elongate her frame, define her muscles, and give her a dancer's body." She recalled, "It was exhausting, an endurance test, but you start to feed off of it, you sort of feel like a junkie."

To become Elektra in 2003's Daredevil, Jennifer Garner worked out five days a week, focusing on cardio, circuit training, and Pilates. The actress was also on a strict diet, eating five or six "mini-meals" a day, totaling around 1,600 calories.

Ryan Gosling looked stunning in Crazy Stupid Love. The actor's trainer Ashley Borden revealed his strenuous workout regimen, consisting of push-ups, pull-ups, dumbbell work, a whole lot of lifting, and reverse lunges. Borden said Gosling also used resistance bands to build strength. Essentially, said, Borden, "he was being trained to be an athlete."

For 2013’s Man Of Steel, Henry Cavill had to look the part of the superhero he was playing. “The mass build is the fun part,” says Cavill. “You get to eat a lot, and you’re lifting heavy weights. You feel really good because you’ve got big numbers going on the plates. But you’re always aware that you’ll have to eat less and start breathing more in order to show the muscles and the striations. It creeps up on you. That’s the less fun part.” Cavill’s program for Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice comprised four phases: preparation, bulking, leaning out and maintenance.

Hugh Jackman revealed that becoming Wolverine wasn't as easy as it looked. "It's taken many hours in the gym, eating clean and increasing my protein and calorie intake, basically to the levels of a professional athlete," Jackman said. "For 'The Wolverine' we had about five or six months to meet my goal, but because of filming another movie we didn't really kick into gear until the last three to four months," the actor explained. "It was hard work, but calculated hard work. We start with progressive overloading. We do a lot of the basic lifts like the bench press, variations of squats, deadlifts. We do weighted pull-ups, shoulder press, triceps dips, lateral raises—the tried and tested free-weight exercises. We never use any machines. Our sessions are very focused. David Kingsbury is an awesome trainer, and we'd actually work out together. We'd change it up and do circuits and supersets, which help with the fat burning as well. It's not about bulking up completely because it's not functional for the role. The goal of the Wolverine training is to be balanced."

Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman each lost 20 pounds for their roles as professional dancers in Black Swan. The regimen consisted of five-hour dance workouts, six days per week. Natalie went through intense training by former New York City Ballet dancer Mary Helen Bowers. The actress trained for up to 8 hours a day, six days a week. "Ballerinas have obvious physical qualities like long, lean muscles and beautiful posture," Bowers said. "We wanted [Natalie] to look the part, but we also wanted to make sure she was able to move and dance like a professional ballerina." To help her build a strong, slim ballerina body, Bowers supplemented ballet classes with swimming, cross-training, and endurance exercises. "We usually started by swimming a mile a day, doing the front crawl and breast stroke," she said. "Then we'd do 2 hours of ballet exercises and resistance work."