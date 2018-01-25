Totally Sane
Siggy Flicker Blames ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Editors For Making Her Look Nuts
She quit the popular reality show after only two seasons.
Siggy Flicker made the decision to leave Real Housewives of New Jersey last month, after only being on the show for two seasons. Now, the outspoken reality star has penned a goodbye letter exclusively to Us Weekly about why she left, where she blames the editors of the show for making her look like a crazy person!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!