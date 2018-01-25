Siggy Flicker Blames ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Editors For Making Her Look Nuts

She made the announcement that she was leaving RHONJ right before Christmas. “After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’” she wrote on Bravo’s website.

Margaret Josephs, who she Sources speculated that the reasons she left was due to her unhappiness with production and how she couldn’t deal with the tough personalities on the show. One in particular was with cast mate, who she claimed was anti-semitic due to a Hitler comment she made during the season.

US Weekly exclusively, where she started off by thanking producer The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Andy Cohen is a mentor, a friend and the sweetest man in the universe, not to mention GOOD LOOOKING! Bravo has amazing people who made a tremendous impact on my career and my life. I don’t regret one second of the good and sometimes the not so good.” Now, she’s revealing her side of the truth toexclusively, where she started off by thanking producer Andy Cohen and the network for the experience. "I want to thank Andy Cohen and Bravo for the opportunity they gave me on. Andy Cohen is a mentor, a friend and the sweetest man in the universe, not to mention GOOD LOOOKING! Bravo has amazing people who made a tremendous impact on my career and my life. I don’t regret one second of the good and sometimes the not so good.”

Then, the shade began as Siggy came for the editors of the show after she asked the question “What did I learn?” "I learned that when dealing with a reality show, never ever ever leave your edit in the hands of someone else. Let me tell you why. Imagine the most well-behaved lion — a lion who was raised and surrounded by love — never experiencing cruelty. Now imagine that same lion is caged, poked, prodded and beaten for weeks. Finally, that lion strikes back at its tormentors. The tormentors capture video only of the lion attacking, show that video and label the lion vicious, unpredictable and unhinged. Welcome to the last year of my life.”

Siggy also mentioned how the show parallels what they teach their children in real life, saying "After all, we teach our kids not to lie, cheat or steal. So why would anyone remain in an environment that rewards just that? Leave the toxicity behind and immerse yourselves in what you are passionate about and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

She finishes the post on a positive note, talking about the good that she has with the people around her. "I learned that my husband, my kids, my family and my friends — especially Dolores Catania — will guide me through the darkest of times with unprecedented strength and unwavering support. Looking back at how they rallied around me, it is truly humbling.”