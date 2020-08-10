America’s Got Talent judge and executive producer Simon Cowell is going through a bending time.

A minor accident in Malibu, California on Saturday, saw the 60-year-old hospitalized.

A representative for Cowell had told PEOPLE that Cowell had a “fall from his bike” on Saturday afternoon. He was testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

“He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” the rep said.

