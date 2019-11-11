Photo credit: Laurel Griggs Instagram

Laurel got her start on Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Later, she joined the cast of the musical Once, where she played the role of Ivanka for 17 months, which was longer than any other actress in Broadway’s history. In addition to her theater roles, Laurel had the chance to partake in several commercials and voiceovers. The actress also appeared on Saturday Night Live and Bubble Guppies.