Snoop Dogg issued a public apology to Gayle King after blasting her for bringing up Kobe Bryant‘s rape allegations in a recent CBS This Morning interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. The rapper revealed that he had a change of heart after a discussion with his mother, and so he decided that it would be the right thing to do to acknowledge his poor behavior.

