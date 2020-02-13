Snoop proceeded to explain why he had such a strong reaction to Gayle's line of questioning, and insisted that he was simply feeling defensive over Kobe. "I didn't mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn't here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to man up and say that you're wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day," he concluded.