Snoop Dogg issued a public apology to Gayle King after blasting her for bringing up Kobe Bryant‘s rape allegations in a recent CBS This Morning interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. The rapper revealed that he had a change of heart after a discussion with his mother, and so he decided that it would be the right thing to do to acknowledge his poor behavior.
I’m at peace ☮️. Spread love. Lead by example 💫🔥🕊
The hero and the villain🙏🏽✨🏀🎤. The day we celebrated your. 20 years of play n a real way love u. K. B. 🏀
