Never Leave Me!

Sofia Richie Makes Sure Boyfriend Scott Disick Is Always Around — Find Out How!

November 15, 2017 10:44AM

The couple has been romantically linked since this summer.

Sofia Richie is officially sprung! The beautiful model is making sure that even when her man Scott Disick is not around, he’s around. The 19-year-old, who has been connected at the hip to the reality star since this summer, was spotted in London without him, but had a pretty unique accessory which made his presence known.

The teenager had a phone case featuring Scott, and while he dresses casually on their many outings, he is not in the photo she has. The case features him on his own phone while wearing a navy suit and tie. And yes, it is a throwback.
While Sofia's relationship with Scott has been heating up, many fans have been concerned about the age gap between herself and Scott. He is 34-years-old and has three kids.
Even Sofia's dad Lionel was initially concerned, telling Us Weekly, "he's scared to death." But now, it sounds like he's changed his tune, with Sofia telling E! recently, "He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive."
And that's great news, considering she and Scott are reportedly planning a wedding. A source told Life & Style he whisked Sofia to Milan for a romantic getaway and "popped the question."
“They both want to tie the knot abroad on a tropical beach with cocktails and champagne flowing during a casual wedding party,” added the insider.
