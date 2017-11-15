Never Leave Me!
Sofia Richie Makes Sure Boyfriend Scott Disick Is Always Around — Find Out How!
The couple has been romantically linked since this summer.
Sofia Richie is officially sprung! The beautiful model is making sure that even when her man Scott Disick is not around, he’s around. The 19-year-old, who has been connected at the hip to the reality star since this summer, was spotted in London without him, but had a pretty unique accessory which made his presence known.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!