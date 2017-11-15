Sofia Richie Makes Sure Boyfriend Scott Disick Is Always Around — Find Out How!

The teenager had a phone case featuring Scott, and while he dresses casually on their many outings, he is not in the photo she has. The case features him on his own phone while wearing a navy suit and tie. And yes, it is a throwback.

While Sofia's relationship with Scott has been heating up, many fans have been concerned about the age gap between herself and Scott. He is 34-years-old and has three kids.

Even Sofia's dad Lionel was initially concerned, telling Us Weekly, "he's scared to death." But now, it sounds like he's changed his tune, with Sofia telling E! recently, "He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive."

“They both want to tie the knot abroad on a tropical beach with cocktails and champagne flowing during a casual wedding party,” added the insider.