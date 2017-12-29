COUPLES
Sofia Richie Resembles Kourtney Kardashian In This Ensemble As She Shops With Scott Disick

December 29, 2017 11:18AM

The teenager also recently dyed her hair brunette.

First, Sofia Richie dyed her hair brunette, making the switch from the chic blonde look she wore for the past few years. And now, the teenager was spotted in a very similar look to one worn by Kourtney Kardashian. Is her boyfriend Scott Disick having an influence over her new style?

The two stopped by the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel with a friend. Sofia showed off her new brunette hair style and her model figure in a grey sweater and black high waisted jeans.
It seems she was taking a page out of Kourtney's book, as the 38-year-old wore a comparable top back in 2015, while pregnant with Scott's third child, Reign.
Scott evidently is a fan of Sofia's new 'do, which she did last week. Many may not know this, considering she sported lighter locks for so long, but she actually is a natural brunette!
Meanwhile, we may be seeing Sofia and Scott's relationship play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the upcoming season.
A source told RadarOnline, "Kris is considering officially taking Sofia on as a cast member because the alternative is losing Scott, who’s a real fan-favorite." Considering we don't know much about the couple, seeing their relationship unfold on the family's reality show would definitely be one way to keep ratings high!
