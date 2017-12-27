Oh No
Solange Is Forced To Cancel Her New Year's Eve Performance After Being Diagnosed With An Autonomic Nerve Disorder
The 31-year-old singer was expected to head to South Africa to ring in 2018.
Solange Knowles was expected to perform at Afropunk Festival in South Africa for New Year’s Eve but her plans have changed drastically after being diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder.
