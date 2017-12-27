Solange Is Forced To Cancel Her New Year's Eve Performance After Being Diagnosed With An Autonomic Nerve Disorder

Symptoms of autonomic dysfunction include dizziness and fainting upon standing up, orthostatic hypotension, an inability to alter one's heart rate with exercise, or exercise intolerance and sweating abnormalities, which could alternate between sweating too much and not sweating enough.



Solange shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing, in part, "Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times...Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share...However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me..."

She continued, "Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."

Fans were quick to send her well wishes, with @aroundtheworldgirlphotos writing, "Sending up prayers of healing and power. Very brave to take a step back. We often tend to push push ourselves and our bodies to the limit for the sake of not letting others down. It’s very important to remember we ought to put our oxygen mask on first before attempting to help others. @saintrecords be well hon."

Solange went on to say, "This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life...Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life."