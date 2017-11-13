Bless Her Heart!
‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Gives Birth To A Baby Girl
Find out the name of the Bravo personality’s first child.
Cameran Eubanks is a mommy! The Southern Charm star welcomed her first child on Saturday, Nov. 11, her rep confirmed to People magazine, revealing that the baby girl was 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 20 inches long. Cameran announced she was pregnant in April, and was not shy about her pregnancy concerns. “Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!” she captioned her Instagram announcement at the time. But now, Cameran and her husband Jason Wimberly are proud parents to a baby girl! Click through to find our their daughter’s unique name.
2 of 7
3 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!