Victoria Beckham confirmed the highly anticipated $50-million Spice Girls reunion on Friday. It's their first time back together in six years!



"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x," Victoria wrote on Instagram after the news broke.

Geri Horner, 45, and Mel C, 44, were the first band members seen headed to Geri's Hertfordshire home, with Mel B, 42, arriving shortly after.

Emma Bunton, 42, was also there to join her fellow Spice Girls, completing the five-some.

The only way Victoria agreed to re-join the group was on the condition that she doesn't have to sing. The performers will receive around $10 million each for the reunion.

Since Victoria won't be singing, the group will have to get creative. According to reports, their reunion could possibly include a compilation album of their greatest hits; hosting a talent show on TV; and endorsing products and working on shows in China.