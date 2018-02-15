Work It: The 8 Hottest Looks From 'Sports Illustrated’s' Swimsuit Launch Celebration

SI Swimsuit cover model Danielle Herrington was serving "body-ody-ody" last night in a plunging gold gown that looked absolutely gorgeous on her.

Tyra Banks, who was the first black model to grace the cover of SI's Swimsuit issue back in 1996, sported a form-fitting dress that definitely showed off her curves and swerves.

Black Panther star Dania Gurira showed a pop of color last night, as the creamy orange colored dress she wore stole the show.

Model Tabria Majors made jaws drop in this stunning red dress that highlighted just how gorgeous she really is.

Fellow plus-size model Ashley Graham also looked ravishing in this champagne-colored ensemble.

Paulina Porizkova is giving these young girls a run for their money, as the 53-year-old looked beautiful in red while showing off some skin.

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo had a major fashion moment last night, as her off the shoulder ensemble looked smashing.

Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook continues to wow us with just how much she looks like her mother Christie, as the budding model shined in her black and gold getup.