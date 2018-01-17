NEWS
‘Hateful’

Stacy London Explains Why She Blocked Clinton Kelly On Social Media

January 17, 2018 16:14PM

‘Go write nasty s*** on your own page,’ she writes on Instagram.

It’s been almost two months since Stacy London blocked her What Not to Wear co-host Clinton Kelly on social media, instantly bringing attention to a possible beef between the two. But yesterday, the TV personality posted a message on her Instagram that caused many to wonder whether she has finally found some forgiveness. Click through for all the details!

After Stacy abruptly blocked Clinton on social media back in November, The Chew host was quick to bring attention to her supposed beef with him. He topped the message he received about being blocked with his own tweet response: “Alllll righty then.”
Since then, people have wondered what it was all about. All Clinton would say—as further detailed in his memoir, I Hate Everyone, Except You—is “I either adored her or despised her and never anything in between.”
Yesterday Stacy finally broke her silence about why she blocked “certain people,” writing on her Instagram, “If you’re like me when I’m hurt I can hold a grudge. Anger is much easier to cope with for me than sadness and pain. Being angry feels pro-active and empowering, like I’m in control of the situation.”
But it sounded like she was working through her past emotions as she continued, “It occurred to me that taking action like blocking people in order to feel some sense of control over other’s actions is a waste of my time.
In fact, she even got around to reaching forgiveness in her long message, concluding her thoughts with: “Forgiveness is something you give yourself to move on, to find peace, to let go. So I unblocked a bunch of people today. If this resonates, maybe you can too.”
What do you think about Stacy’s post about finding forgiveness? Do you think she’s finally unblocked Clinton? Sound off in the comment section! 

