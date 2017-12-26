'Free At Last!'
Stephen Belafonte Takes Nikki Murdarris Out On A Dinner Date After Finalizing Divorce From Mel B
The 42-year-old seemed more than happy to be spotted with the curvy beauty.
Stephen Belafonte is now a single man after getting divorced from his ex-wife, Melanie “Mel B” Brown following ten years of marriage. And he has wasted no time jumping back in the dating pool! The 42-year-old was spotted out at dinner with none other than reality star Nikki Murdarris, popular not only for her curves but also for her role in the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood franchise.
