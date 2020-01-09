Steve Harvey isn’t here for any questions about his stepdaughter Lori’s dating life! In a video uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, January 9, the author addressed the 22-year-old’s relationship with her rumored boyfriend, Future.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Steve Harvey isn’t here for any questions about his stepdaughter Lori’s dating life! In a video uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, January 9, the author addressed the 22-year-old’s relationship with her rumored boyfriend, Future.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!