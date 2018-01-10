Steven Spielberg Responds To Natalie Portman’s 'All Male Nominees' Golden Globes Dig

Steven called the Time’s Up movement, which is an initiative begun by Hollywood women to fight against sexual harassment and assault in the work place, and this time in the film industry “powerful, a watershed for women, a watershed for men, who will learn to listen or those who have been listening.”

“There’s also a watershed happening right now, slowly, maybe not fast enough, for women directors,” Steven continued while speaking with ET at the National Board of Review Awards on Tuesday night.

“I mean you have (Wonder Woman director) Patty Jenkins. We have some amazing women that have come forward, you know Mudbound and Lady Bird. This is a pretty incredible year, and I think you'll be seeing some nominations. I’m predicting at the Oscars this year for a woman director, if not several,” Steven said.

Patty, also in attendance Tuesday, said that Natalie’s comment “made me laugh, and it made me smile.”

“Look, it’s been a little glaring that women directors don’t get nominated so often and it is odd. Particularly when their films are being celebrated in every other way, so I thought it was interesting to highlight it,” she said.