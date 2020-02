Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The statement continued, teasing what’s to come for Eleven, portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, and the rest of the Hawkins, Indiana crew. “Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American.”