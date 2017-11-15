What’s Your Secret?
Suzanne Somers Reveals Her And Husband Alan Hamel Still Have Sex Twice A Day!
The couple have been together for fifty years and married for forty.
It seems as if the amount of divorces in Hollywood keep rising each year, however there are couples that make it work no matter what. One of them is former Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers and her hubby of forty years Alan Hamel! She recently spoke with PEOPLE Magazine about their half a century long love affair, including how they still have sex with each other twice a day after all this time!
