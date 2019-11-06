trending in NEWS

T.I. is taking his daddy duties to the extreme. During an appearance on the “Life Hacks” episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast with Miguels wife Nazanin Mandi and makeup artist Nadia Moham, the rapper, 39, opened up about his style of parenting, and admitted that he  goes with his teenage daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist every to make sure that she’s still a virgin.  The self-proclaimed King of the South was happy to confirm that his daughter’s hymen is not broken.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation