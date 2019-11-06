T.I. is taking his daddy duties to the extreme. During an appearance on the “Life Hacks” episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast with Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi and makeup artist Nadia Moham, the rapper, 39, opened up about his style of parenting, and admitted that he goes with his teenage daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist every to make sure that she’s still a virgin. The self-proclaimed King of the South was happy to confirm that his daughter’s hymen is not broken.
