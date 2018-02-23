So Messy!
Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert Visit 'The View' TOGETHER Addressing Break Baby Reports
The estranged couple made a shocking appearance on Friday.
Talk about putting on a united front after some serious relationship drama! Tamar Braxton headed to The View to discuss her confusing relationship with estranged husband Vincent Hubert, but she wasn’t alone. Get this – Vincent made the appearance with her. Check out what he had to say about rumors he has a baby on the way with another woman.
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!