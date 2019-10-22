In September, the CUT Fitness owner explained that he was finally cured. "Well I'm no longer an AFib — I'm happy to report that. But when I was in AFib it made me feel like an 80-year-old man with nothing really — no energy, nothing. It was lethargism, it was depression, it was not happy, it was not being able to do anything. It was scary," he said at the time. "I feel like I'm back to normal. I can do all the things I used to be able to do. I have the same amount of energy."