Tamra Judge Reveals She Needs Help To Walk After Experiencing Devastating Injury

February 28, 2018 14:22PM

The 'RHOC' star shares that it will take weeks for her to fully heal from it.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has had some major health problems over the past couple of months, and it looks as if they aren’t going away anytime soon as she just experienced a very painful injury that requires help for her to actually walk. Click through for all the details.  

Turns out, she recently broke her foot and is now forced to wear a boot. She shared the news on her Instagram page Tuesday.
Hashtagging it with #brokenfoot, she posted a picture of a knee scooter that will help her get around outside of the boot that is on her foot.
She showed even more photos of the variety of knee scooters on one of her Instagram stories, with the phrase “FML” splashed across the front of it.
Tamra is currently filming the upcoming season of RHOC, so this injury will make it that much more difficult for her as it will take a couple of weeks for her foot to heal. 
Her recent injury pales in comparison to the scary skin cancer diagnosis that she received back in August of 2017, where she discovered a cancerous melanoma mole on her right butt cheek.  Luckily, after having surgery she found out that she was Melanoma-free only three months after her original diagnosis. Here’s hope for a speedy recovery this time around as well! 
What are your thoughts on Tamra’s injury?  Sound off in the comments. 

