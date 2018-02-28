Assistance Needed
Tamra Judge Reveals She Needs Help To Walk After Experiencing Devastating Injury
The 'RHOC' star shares that it will take weeks for her to fully heal from it.
Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has had some major health problems over the past couple of months, and it looks as if they aren’t going away anytime soon as she just experienced a very painful injury that requires help for her to actually walk. Click through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!