Photo credit: ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Who else is excited for Christmas 2019 and the New Year 2020!!?” the California native began his lengthy caption. “ I just love photos like this! It captures [the] true spirit of Christmas...Happiness. For the past few years, Christmas has been just me and my babies:) This year is different! @heatherraeyoung has joined our little family and I couldn’t be happier!! This may just be the best year of my life and I know it’s the beginning of the best decade of my life!”