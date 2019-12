Photo credit: INSTARImages

During an interview with Today earlier this month, Tarek opened up about how he told his children that he had started dating again after his 2018 divorce. “I started the conversation first with my daughter,, because she is older than my son,,” he explained. “After going out with Heather Rae a few times, I started bringing her into my conversations with Taylor and would mention her little by little, sharing with her that I had met someone. I shared that just like Daddy, she is also on TV and in real estate. After getting the initial conversation started, I would also show the kids photos and videos of me and Heather Rae laughing, being silly and hanging out, and that made them laugh and be able to put a face to her name. I tried to make it fun which made for an easy in-person introduction later on.”