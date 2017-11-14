So Sad!
Taylor Swift Does Emotional Surprise Performance On 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
This was the talk show host's first time back on air since the death of his mother.
Taylor Swift dropped by the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday for an emotional surprise performance of her new song, New Years Day in honor of the talk show host’s late mother, Gloria. This was Jimmy’s first time back on air since Gloria’s death, who passed away with him by her side last Saturday.
