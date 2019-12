Photo credit: Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock

The Reputation hitmaker has been very public about her relationships in the past. However, she is taking a different approach with the Mary Queen of Scots actor. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world,” she revealed to The Guardian in August.