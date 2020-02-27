Is Taylor Swift throwing shade at Kanye West? The Grammy winning songstress released the music video for “The Man” on February 27, and fans speculated that Taylor, 30, took aim at Kanye, 42.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Is Taylor Swift throwing shade at Kanye West? The Grammy winning songstress released the music video for “The Man” on February 27, and fans speculated that Taylor, 30, took aim at Kanye, 42.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!