Taylor Swift Announces More Shows For The 'Reputation Tour' Even Though Ticket Sales Are A 'Disaster'

Taylor announced seven new shows to her "Reputation Tour" on Wednesday including a third night at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and a second night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The New York Post reported that the singer's upcoming tour is not doing well, and that ticket sales are a "disaster" due to "stratospheric markups and greedy sales gimmicks."

It seems like fans are not happy with the Blank Space singer's high ticket prices. “I paid $150 for my ticket with amazing seats for the 1989 tour. Now for the same seats I have to pay about $500,” one fan tweeted.

The magazine also pointed out that none of the shows have yet to sell out, which is shocking for her, since all her shows on the "1989 Tour" sold out in minutes. “Sales so far have been a mega disappointment,” a music industry insider told the Post. “There are hundreds if not thousands of tickets left for every show.”

However, Billboard reported that the "Reputation Tour" could rack up $390 million to $510 million.

You can find all the details of the new tour dates here