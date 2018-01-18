HEALTH
Major Inspiration

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Documents How She Lost Half Her Body Weight!

January 18, 2018 11:28AM

The ‘RHOBH’ star has dealt with her fluctuating size for years.

A big New Year’s resolution that many people make is to lose weight and get in shape, and while many fall off that bandwagon, some stay on the course and end up looking simply fabulous in doing so.  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has dealt with her fluctuating weight for years, and decided to stop yo-yoing and get into the best shape of her life shortly after the birth of her son which saw her weight balloon to over 200 pounds.  Click-through to see her very inspirational weight-loss journey! 

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Documents How She Lost Half Her Body Weight!

A big part of Teddi's story on this season of RHOBH is about her weight loss journey and the struggles she dealt with to get to where she is now.  “I was a weight fluctuator my whole life,” she told PEOPLE magazine.  She said that she weighed over 200 pounds after the birth of her now 3-year-old son Cruz.
“I thought it was just going to come off, but it didn’t. I was constantly complaining to my husband and my friends. I was angry a lot of the time," she revealed.
After dealing with her weight battle for years, she finally got control over it and started her own fitness company called LA Workout Junkie, where she offers advice and accountability coaching.   "Those that know me have seen me fluctuate in weight my entire life, they also know that this #lifechange has been the only thing to stick," she wrote on Instagram. "I work hard every day and hold myself accountable. There is no magic pill or potion that helped me reach my goals but being held accountable and holding myself accountable made all of the difference in the world to me."
Even after losing the weight and looking absolutely fierce, Teddi still deals with some major temptations but now knows how to handle it.  “I listen to how I feel, and I don’t punish myself,” she said. “There are some days I’m tired and grumpy and I want a tub of ice cream, but then I just have a bite of ice cream and go on a walk.”
Her weight loss journey wasn't something she did alone, as she credits her husband Edwin Arroyave and her two kids Cruz and Stella, 5, for helping her stay the course.  "To each his own on how you want to live but making choices in my diet and workout has given me a lot more options and ways to step out of my comfort zone and create my own happiness," she exclaimed. "As I continue thinking about the woman I want my kids to see as they grow up, I want it to be someone that feels good about themselves and doesn't define happiness by what they have or have not eaten."
Now that Teddi has successfully made it through her weight loss journey, she has decided to embark on something different but with similar stresses: being a reality star.  Her transition into the RHOBH group has been pretty easy so far, however, as her approach on the show is similar to her approach with her weight loss company.  “I’m straightforward and I tell it like it is,” she told PEOPLE.  "And I love learning about everybody from different cultures, different lifestyles, whatever it is. How could I turn it down?”
