My Day 3 postpartum reality: It is unbelievable, unconditional love. It is an incredibly powerful bond that Dove and I share. It is tears of joy watching Edwin light up when he’s with her. It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles. It is very little sleep because, let’s be real, is “sleep when the baby is sleeping” actually a thing? It is knowing that feeling delirious will be the new norm for a while. It is humbling, to say the least - switching from the mesh “mom diaper” with ice from the hospital to high waisted compression panties at home. It is drinking way too much prune juice with crushed ice because you are anxiously awaiting the first post-baby 💩. It is embracing and loving this body of mine. It is lots of laughs when Cruz asks why my stomach hasn’t deflated. It is a flood of emotions when multiple lactation specialists tell you that only your right breast is able to breast feed the baby due to scarring on the left. It is trying to calm your mind when you are continuously running all the hypotheticals of every scenario in your head. It is a constant reminder to live in the moment and feel all the highs and lows that a new baby brings. It is the simultaneous notion of wanting to slow down while still feeling the need to rearrange and organize the entire house. It is doing your best to not compare your journey to anyone else’s. It is overwhelming gratitude for each friend and family member who shows up without judgement, only to bring you love & food. It is a constant roller coaster & I wouldn’t change it for the world. My baby girl is here and I love her more than words can say. We each have our own journey and this is mine 💕🕊 #postpartum #inlovewithdove
Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight
Let’s get real. I know Instagram can feel like a utopian highlight reel. So this selfie— the selfie of someone whose son woke her up at 1AM to talk Power Rangers followed by a work call at 5AM (cause East Coast 🤦🏼♀️) and a daughter ready for breakfast at 6– a woman that is tired, with no makeup, no extensions, roots for days, red skin, still hasn’t showered from her workout. This is what I call a typical Tuesday morning. And I’m still smiling, because I love it and wouldn’t have it any other way. So let’s highlight that— the real things in life which make us smile. Tell me in the comments below what that is for you. 💕
Dove Mellencamp Arroyave 🕊. 19.5 inches, 6lbs 8oz, 5:59pm on 2/25/20 #lovedove 💕
When it starts to rain and you’re trying to remember if you left your car windows down... #rhobh #reunion
