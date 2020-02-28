trending in HEALTH

Teddi Mellencamp got super real about her “postpartum reality” just three days after she gave birth to her third child. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed daughter Dove on February 25. Teddi, 38, detailed her struggles and victories in a lengthy yet emotionally candid Instagram post on February 28.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation