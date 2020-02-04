View this post on Instagram

Summer may be over but UV-rays are year-round. The best way to protect your eyes: @diffeyewear, because not only will you look and feel good but also for every pair of DIFFs sold, they donate the gift of sight through medicine, surgeries, glasses, eye exams, and more! And right now use code TEDDI20 for $20 off your next purchase. A win for you and also for so many others. #DIFFPartner #diffeyewear