Corey's story line with Leah continued on the hit reality show, Teen Mom 2. As fans have watched over the years, their co-parenting relationship hit some very bad lows. In early 2016, Corey was granted primary custody of the twins months after Leah's release from rehab. Fast forward a few years, the exes have gotten a lot better at co-parenting and their relationship is great.